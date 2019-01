COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW CASES

Farmer’s National Bank v. Jesse Wooten, judgment for plaintiff.

Deborah Perry v. ANSHU LLC et al, personal injury.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Christopher Osborne et al, money.

Manor Leasing v. Seth Fraser, money.

divorces granted

Brett Smith v. Tanika Smith.

Bryan McCall v. Bonnie McCall.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Meredith Sluder and Benjamin Sluder.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

US Bank Trust NA v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Robert D. Cowger et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Norman A. Miller et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Emily L. Kuhn et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Adam S. Hammonds et al, foreclosure.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Levi Dejacimo, default.

DNF Associates LLC v. Rakia Henderson, default.

White Oak Manor v. Josei M. Armstrong, dismissed.

Kathy J. Marshall v. Sarah D. Morrison, dismissed.

Tharnia Green v. Girard Machine Co. Inc. et al, dismissed.

Raymond Wong et al v. Gamete Inc. et al, dismissed.

Kenneth F. Oles v. Arconic Inc. et al, dismissed.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. David A. Dick et al, dismissed.

Robert Satterfield v. Courtney L. Cressman et al, dismissed.

Samantha Stracener Crawford v. Omni Manor Inc. et al, dismissed.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Randy L. Kirnec et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kristina Reider, dismissed.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. 104 E. Main St. LLC et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Alexander Casparis, dismissed.

Adam Sedzmak v. Michael Stamp, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Donna N. Rendziniak, dismissed.

Brandon Clifford v. Turtle Creek Assets Ltd., dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Taylor King, dismissed.

American Advisors Group v. Shannon M. Lymore, dismissed.

US Bank NA v. Sara Ross et al, dismissed.

State v. Anthony D. McGhee, sentenced.

State v. Jerry J. Bohrer, sentenced.

State v. Shonda Owens, sentenced.

State v. Kevin Streeter, sentenced.

Travco Behavioral Health Inc. v. Serenity Center of Youngstown LLC et al, settled.

Christopher L. Ayres et al v. Brandy L. Manners et al, settled.

Nicholas Costea III v. Nick Strimbu Inc. et al, settled.

Midland Funding LLC v. Angela Giuliano, settled.

Rochelle Hedrick v. Eugene Vitvitsky MD et al, settled.

Amy F. Hendricks et al v. Beverly Brown et al, settled.

Compass Bank v. Kilar Properties LLC, settled.

Christina Johnson v. General Motors LLC, dismissed.

Lindy L. Huff v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, dismissed.

Dominic R. Mileto v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Daniel J. O’Brien et al, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Natalie Oswald, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Dennis E. Hayda Sr. et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Vincent A. Fabrizi et al, dismissed.

Domestic cases dismissed

Bradd R. Baldwin and Elizabeth M. Baldwin, dismissed.

Cunthia S. Custer v. Gerald B. Custer, dismissed.

Linda Snowden v. Gene Snowden, dismissed.

divorces GRANTED

Jessica R. Terrill v. David M. Terrill.

Deanna L. Kawecki v. Thomas A. Kawecki.

Patricia A. Hoelzel v. Neil F. Hoelzel.

Brian Alfredo v. Kelley Alfredo.

Patricia S. Hofmann v. Gregory L. Hoffman.

Amanda Justus Leech v. Brandon J. Leech.

Patty Jordan v. Christopher Jordan.

Kimberly M. Edwards v. Christopher B. Sturm.

Sherman P. Davidson III v. Angie Davidson.

Amber L. Schreiber v. William M. Schreiber Sr.

John W. Fox Sr. v. Lisa A. Fox.

Dissolutions GRANTED

Robin Durkin and William Durkin.

Danielle L. Downing and Anthony P. Downing.

Angel M. Starr and Thomas W. Starr.

Ashley Double and Joshua Double.

Christopher L. Luzader and Megan L. Luzader.

Danielle J. Mickel and Ryan E. Mickel.

Tabitha Charles and Brian Charles.

Wendy M. Maiorca and James T. Maiorca.

Joshua J. Kerner and Elizabeth A. Kerner.

Joe Branum and Renee S. Holesko.

Legal Separations

Kelli M. Bullock v. James D. Bullock.