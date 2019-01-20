Blood Drives
Blood Drives
MONDAY
Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church St., 1:30 to 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 1 to 6 p.m.
Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Lowellville High School, 52 Rocket Place, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
Crestview High School, 44100 Crestview Drive, Columbiana, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Youngstown State University, Kilcawley Center, 1 University Plaza, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., New Middletown, noon to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Halliday Winery, 2400 NE River Road, Lake Milton, noon to 5 p.m.
