Agenda Monday

Beaver Township trustees, 2:30 p.m., administration building, 11999 South Ave., North Lima.

Cardinal Joint Fire District Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Newton Falls Exempted Village Board of Education, 8 a.m., Administration Offices Board Conference Room, Milton Boulevard.

