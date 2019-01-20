Agenda Monday
Beaver Township trustees, 2:30 p.m., administration building, 11999 South Ave., North Lima.
Cardinal Joint Fire District Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.
Newton Falls Exempted Village Board of Education, 8 a.m., Administration Offices Board Conference Room, Milton Boulevard.
