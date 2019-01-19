Warren superintendent apologizes for officer’s removal

Staff report

WARREN

City schools Superintendent Steve Chiaro issued an apology Friday, after he instructed a resource officer to be removed from school property Jan. 8.

Adam Chinchic, a Warren policeman, was escorted out of the building after he wrote a parking ticket for Jefferson K-8 principal Carrie Boyer for parking in a handicap space.

Chinchic had warned Boyer multiple times not to park in the space, as she does not have a disability.

When asked why Boyer repeatedly violated the law, school district spokeswoman Virginia Shank said she did not know.

In his statement, Chiaro apologized to Chinchic and his colleagues and said: “I believe this situation could have been handled by utilizing a chain of command.”

Shank said there has been no decision yet regarding whether Chinchic will return as a school resource officer.

That decision will be made in collaboration among the school district, police department and the city, Shank said.

When she was asked whether there will be any disciplinary action taken against the principal, she said she did not know the answer.

“Today’s meeting was about the relationship between the city and the police department,” Shank said.

Warren Municipal Court records indicate Principal Carrie Boyer paid the $250 parking ticket Friday.