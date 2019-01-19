A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Jan. 9

Possible child endangerment: A school resource officer with Hubbard Elementary School on Hall Avenue Southeast reported a teacher notified him that a 6-year-old student has consistently come to school unkempt and with poor hygiene. Police conducted a welfare check of his home, but did not discover any dangerous or deplorable conditions, a report stated.

Jan. 11

Child endangerment: Authorities charged Xavia A. Surette, 27, and James J. Surette III, 31, both of Orchard Avenue, Hubbard, with endangering children after a child-welfare caseworker reported their apartment was in disarray with no food for their children. The couple also refused to take proper screening measures under rules related to their case with Trumbull County Children Services, a police report indicated.

Jan. 12

Arrest: While investigating a suspicious car in the 500 block of Oriole Drive, officers charged Steven G. Madison, 53, of North Bentley Avenue, Niles, with operating a vehicle impaired. Madison twice failed to properly blow into a machine while undergoing a breath test, resulting in invalid samples and a refusal, police said.

Jan. 14

Arrest: Officers took James J. Surette III, 31, into custody at his Orchard Avenue apartment on a probation-violation warrant.

LIBERTY

Jan. 11

Citation: After responding to a fight near a restaurant in the Liberty Plaza, police issued minor-misdemeanor citations charging Dale K. Boerio, 19, of Cornell Avenue, Youngstown, and Scott Hillier, 49, of Church Hill Road, Girard, with disorderly conduct. Surveillance footage showed Boerio and Hillier attacking each other, a report stated.

Summons: While dealing with a possible shoplifting situation at Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, officers wrote a summons charging Janarvis L. Roberts, 23, of Imperial Avenue, Youngstown, with obstructing official business. Roberts provided a false name and date of birth, police said.

Drug paraphernalia: Darnell J. West of Elm Street, Youngstown, was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia after authorities responded to a likely shoplifting situation at Walmart. West, 35, had a spoon with burn marks typical in drug use, a suspected crack-cocaine pipe and a copper scrubbing pad that acted as a filter for the pipe, a report indicated.

Jan. 12

Arrest: Christopher J. Sayers, 34, of Neilson Avenue, Youngstown, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Belmont Avenue. He was wanted on two Boardman felony warrants.

Arrest: Officers responded to a motorist who had run out of gas near Liberty Street before arresting Bryan Walsh, 32, of Newton Avenue, Boardman, on charges of operating a vehicle impaired and possessing a controlled substance. Walsh had three loose pills in his pocket, a report stated.

Jan. 13

Arrest: Authorities charged Gregory L. Davenport, 46, of Kensington Avenue, Youngstown, with failure to comply with police and possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging Davenport, who also was wanted on several Mahoning County warrants and had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe, led them on a brief foot chase. In addition, they had to use a stun gun because Davenport had an unknown object in his hand and acted in a threatening manner when confronted, a report showed.

Domestic violence: A 17-year-old Liberty boy was arrested near Warner Road and charged with the crime after his mother alleged he twice tossed her to the ground and at one point held her down during an argument about a set of car keys before leaving the home. Upon returning a short time later, the teen slammed a door, striking the accuser’s face and leaving a deep cut to her cheek, she further alleged.

Jan. 14

Auto theft: A 1999 Toyota Camry was stolen in the 3000 block of Green Acres Drive.

Pursuit: Police reported a Youngstown man, 66, led them on a vehicular chase that reached more than 100 mph after the driver had pulled over briefly for a traffic stop on Belmont Avenue. The pursuit was terminated as the man drove into Vienna Township.

Recovered property: A 2017 Toyota Corolla was in a crash near Hadley Avenue after a Youngstown man had reported the car stolen from his driveway.

Jan. 15

Arrest: Campbell police relinquished custody of Shawn Adams, 49, to Liberty authorities. Adams, of Richmond Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant charging simple assault.

Aggravated menacing: An employee with a Belmont Avenue business alleged his brother-in-law called him at work and threatened to do severe bodily harm to the accuser and his 3-year-old son, who apparently was in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Child endangerment: Police who responded to a vehicular accident near Logan Avenue and Oriole Drive charged Thomas R. Trowbridge of North Park Drive, Brookfield, with endangering a child and failing to stop after an accident. Shortly afterward, Trowbridge, 37, fled the scene with a child through a wooded area with rough terrain and in 21-degree temperatures before the youngster was later found unharmed at the residence, a report showed.

Possible theft: A Hubbard man noticed his wallet missing between shopping at two township stores.

Jan. 16

Attempted scam: A Church Hill-Hubbard Road man told authorities a caller claimed the man had a warrant for his arrest and would have to give him money, supposedly to bail the caller out of jail, then instructed the accuser to buy $1,500 worth of gift cards from Walmart before the victim realized it was a scam.

Arrest: Youngstown police in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue handed Jarrell E. Pusey, 23, to township authorities. Pusey, of Holly Drive, Liberty, was wanted on a city warrant.

Drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop near Gypsy Lane and Belmont Avenue led to a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia against Cori D. Love, 23, of Cook Avenue, Boardman. Suspected marijuana was found in Love’s vehicle, a report stated.

Theft: Jerome D. Christian Sr., 63, of McGuffey Road, Youngstown, faced a theft charge after police reported having seen Christian riding a motorized shopping cart on Belmont Avenue that belonged to Walmart.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 4300 block of Belmont Avenue, likely through the front door. About $300 was missing from a kitchen table.

GIRARD

Jan. 12

Arrest: Authorities were dispatched to Weathersfield Township to pick up Darrien D. White, 27, of Youll Street, Niles, who was wanted on a Girard warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Possible child endangerment: Officers received a complaint from a Girard woman who said that a 16-year-old relative who was temporarily staying at her residence appeared to be severely malnourished, and that he hadn’t bathed in at least a week.

Criminal mischief: A North Ward Avenue couple said someone used a vehicle to strike and break a large flower pot they had used to temporarily block their driveway.

Criminal simulation: A manager with Rite Aid Pharmacy, 713 N. State St., reported a customer used five fake $50 bills to reload a debit card.

Arrest: Struthers police handed to Girard authorities Michael Burt, 45, of Romaine Street, Youngstown. Burt was wanted on a Girard warrant.

Jan. 14

Burglary: Occurred in the 100 block of Morris Avenue, though officers found no signs of forced entry. Stolen were a snow blower, $40 in cash and about $10 worth of Canadian coins.

Jan. 15

Harassment: A North Elruth Avenue woman said her former husband has sent her unwanted emails and left such cellphone messages, despite a no-contact order she had placed against him.

Citation: Daniel J. Uncapher, 26, received a minor-misdemeanor citation charging him with having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle after he had been pulled over on State Street. Uncapher, of Dearborn Avenue, Youngstown, had a half-empty beer bottle, police said.

Jan. 16

Burglary: Took place at a residence in the 500 block of North Avenue, from which a book of about 30 checks was taken.

Weapon: A traffic stop near U.S. Route 422 and Interstate 80 resulted in charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle impaired against Dean A. Ramsey of Smith-Stewart Road, Vienna, after officers said Ramsey, 44, had a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic weapon in his car. Ramsey had a valid concealed-carry permit, but failed to immediately notify police about the firearm; he also refused to submit to a breath test, a report stated.