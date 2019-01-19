METRO DIGEST || SR 82 crash Friday

SR 82 crash Friday

WARREN

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash Friday that resulted in one person being sent to the hospital, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

About 5 p.m, a car hit a semi-truck after failing to yield on state Route 82 near the Vienna Center exit.

The person taken to the hospital sufffered minor injuries.

No one has been charged yet, and those involved have not yet been identified.

Zig Ziglar tribute

BOARDMAN

Toastmasters Speaking and Leadership Club, 8381 Market St., will host a Zig Ziglar tribute event with Tom Ziglar, now the leader and voice of Ziglar Inc., at 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Hilary Hinton “Zig” Ziglar was an American author, salesman and motivational speaker. He died in 2012 at age 86.

The event, which also will include top South American speaker Jason Frenn, is free. Light snacks will be provided, and space is limited.

The event will include prepared speeches, evaluations and a question-and-answer session with Ziglar and Frenn.

Toastmasters is an organization with the mission of‚ã providing a ‚ãmutually supportive and positive learning environment‚ã in which every individual member can develop oral communication and leadership skills.

Board OKs documents for energy partnership

LIBERTY

The Liberty school board approved the financial documents for the Guaranteed Clean Energy partnership this week.

The Vindicator has previously reported the full scope of the projects, which are expected to generate cost savings and additional cash flow.

The board approved adding three or four solar panels for the project. Superintendent Joe Nohra said the goal is to generate 80 percent of the school district’s energy through the panels to cut utility costs.

The board also decided to add the synthetic football field, after discussing it since fall last year.

Also at the meeting, David Malone was appointed board chairman and Calvin Jones was appointed board vice chairman.

SRO training program

NILES

The Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, will host a countywide school resource officer training program from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. Additional SRO training programs are being planned for later this year.

For information, call Virginia Shank at 330-505-2800, ext. 189, or 330-978-1702.