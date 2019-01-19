Snow? Cold? Who cares, said 150 at today's Polar Plunge

CORTLAND

Reaching beyond himself and taking steps to better the community warm Matt Perham’s heart – even if that means taking a dip in 33-degree water for the first time.

“I’m not nervous yet, but when we all jump in, my nervousness may kick in,” the Youngstown State University junior and mechanical-engineering major said. “I’m going to run in, submerge myself and get out as fast as I can.”

Perham, who’s also a member of YSU’s Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity, was among those who braved the elements that also included a 28-degree air temperature to take part in this afternoon’s 2019 Mosquito Lake Polar Plunge at Mosquito Lake State Park off state Route 305.

Despite a winter storm warning posted for the Mahoning Valley that called for heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions, an estimated 150 people, including about 120 who registered online, participated in the chill fest fundraiser. Money raised benefits Special Olympics Ohio, which supports training and competitions for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

