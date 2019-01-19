PARKING BANS & cancellations/changes
These communities have issued parking bans for their area streets in light of the upcoming snowstorm forecast this weekend:
Austintown: 6 a.m. today to 6 p.m. Monday.
Boardman: Through 7 a.m. Monday.
Brookfield: 7 a.m. today to 7 a.m. Monday.
Campbell: 7 a.m. today to 7 a.m. Monday.
Canfield City/Township: Through 6 p.m. Monday.
Hubbard: Noon today to 7 a.m. Monday.
Liberty: Noon today to noon Monday.
New Middletown: Through noon Tuesday.
Newton Falls: 9 p.m. through 3 p.m. Tuesday.
New Springfield: through Sunday.
Niles: 8 a.m. today to 7 a.m. Monday.
Poland Village: noon today to 11 p.m. Monday.
Poland Township: 10 a.m. today to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Struthers: Through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Warren: Through noon Monday.
Youngstown: Noon today until further notice.
CANCELLATIONS/CHANGES
Canfield: The dinner fundraiser scheduled Sunday at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, has been canceled. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 27. Call 330-719-2902 for information.
Austintown: The Cheer Team Athletics competition set for Saturday at Austintown Fitch High School has been rescheduled to Feb. 2.
Austintown: The Austintown Wheelchair Basketball game set for 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Austintown Middle School has been canceled.
Brookfield: Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove St., has canceled its Saturday spaghetti dinner.
Youngstown: Mercy Community Church, Lansdowne Boulevard, morning worship services Sunday and afternoon open house have been canceled.
Youngstown: The Youngstown Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta’s luncheon from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center has been canceled and will be rescheduled.
Warren: The main library of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library, 444 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, will be closed Sunday.
