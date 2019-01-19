PARKING BANS & cancellations/changes

These communities have issued parking bans for their area streets in light of the upcoming snowstorm forecast this weekend:

Austintown: 6 a.m. today to 6 p.m. Monday.

Boardman: Through 7 a.m. Monday.

Brookfield: 7 a.m. today to 7 a.m. Monday.

Campbell: 7 a.m. today to 7 a.m. Monday.

Canfield City/Township: Through 6 p.m. Monday.

Hubbard: Noon today to 7 a.m. Monday.

Liberty: Noon today to noon Monday.

New Middletown: Through noon Tuesday.

Newton Falls: 9 p.m. through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

New Springfield: through Sunday.

Niles: 8 a.m. today to 7 a.m. Monday.

Poland Village: noon today to 11 p.m. Monday.

Poland Township: 10 a.m. today to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Struthers: Through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Warren: Through noon Monday.

Youngstown: Noon today until further notice.

CANCELLATIONS/CHANGES

Canfield: The dinner fundraiser scheduled Sunday at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, has been canceled. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 27. Call 330-719-2902 for information.

Austintown: The Cheer Team Athletics competition set for Saturday at Austintown Fitch High School has been rescheduled to Feb. 2.

Austintown: The Austintown Wheelchair Basketball game set for 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Austintown Middle School has been canceled.

Brookfield: Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove St., has canceled its Saturday spaghetti dinner.

Youngstown: Mercy Community Church, Lansdowne Boulevard, morning worship services Sunday and afternoon open house have been canceled.

Youngstown: The Youngstown Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta’s luncheon from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

Warren: The main library of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library, 444 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, will be closed Sunday.