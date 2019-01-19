NKU holds slim lead against YSU at halftime

Hot shooting has kept Youngstown State in Saturday's game against the Horizon League's top team Northern Kentucky as the Penguins trail, 38-34.

The Penguins trailed 27-19 at one point, but two 3-pointers from Antwan Maxwell and and another from Michael Akuchie helped tie the game at 32-32. The Penguins are 6 for 16 from 3.

Donel Cathcart came off the bench to lead the Penguins with nine points. Jalen Tate leads NKU with 11 points and Tyler Sharpe has 10. NKU holds an 11-3 advantage in offensive rebounds.