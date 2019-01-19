Income-tax levy considered for Newton Falls school district


January 19, 2019 at 11:18a.m.

Staff report

NEWTON FALLS

The Newton Falls Exempted Village Board of Education will meet in special session Monday to consider placing an income-tax lvey on the May 7 ballot.

The meeting will take place at 8 a.m. in the Board Conference Room at 909 1⁄2 Milton Blvd.

Action is expected to be taken at this meeting, according to a notice from the school board.

