Coroner uses tattoos to identify man’s body

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County coroner has identified a man’s body found about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in a 39 E. Dewey Ave. garage on the South Side.

The coroner’s office said in a news release Friday that tattoos were used to identify Fermin Morales-Diaz, address unknown.

A cause of death will be determined after an autopsy, the coroner’s office said. There were no obvious signs of foul play when Morales-Diaz was found, the coroner said.

Pizza driver robbed

YOUNGSTOWN

A delivery driver told police she was robbed of $60 about 11:30 p.m. Thursday while delivering a pizza on Concord Avenue on the West Side.

The driver told police a man showed her a gun and when she did not move fast enough, he pointed it at her head.

Feb. food stamps are released early

YOUNGSTOWN

Due to the federal government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Services issued February food stamp benefits to customers early, the Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services announced Friday.

These are not new or bonus benefits. There is no change to the spending/usage requirements and allotments do not need to be spent by the end of January.

Recipients are urged to budget accordingly as benefits will not be issued again until March.

Girard council, fire department OK pact

GIRARD

City council voted 6-1 to approve a contract with the Girard Fire Department’s union.

Councilman William Ryser cast the dissenting vote.

This year, fire department employees will receive a raise of 55 cents per hour; in 2020, they will receive 40 cents more per hour; and in 2021, they will receive another 40-cent-per-hour raise, Mayor James Melfi said.

Firefighter wages will range from $36,540 at the low end to a high of $48,720 this year. In 2021, wages will range from $37,788 to $50,384. The fire department has 12 firefighters and a chief.

The $150 lump sum on-call pay for firefighters was eliminated, Melfi said. The pay was given annually to firefighters for always having their phones off-duty in case they were needed.

The hospitalization policy also was changed, Melfi said. If a firefighter’s spouse is eligible for health care at his or her employer, they must take that health care.

Man reports accounts opened in his name

CANFIELD

A township man told Mahoning County authorities someone opened credit cards and bank accounts in his name, with a combined balance of more than $15,000.

The 37-year old cook reported the fraud Thursday morning, after seeing several inquiries on his personal credit report, according to a county sheriff’s office report.

The accounts were opened between July and November 2018, according to the report.

The victim placed a hold on his personal information and started claims with the various creditors.

The perpetrator could face a felony count of identity fraud when arrested.

