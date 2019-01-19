BUSINESS DIGEST

EGCC offer to GM Lordstown workers

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastern Gateway Community College is offering free education and training programs to those impacted by General Motors’ announcement that it will discontinue making cars at its Lordstown plant effective March 1.

EGCC is having an event from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at its campus, 101 E. Federal St., for those interested in a chance to meet and talk with program directors and admission counselors to learn more.

Report: Jobless rate in Ohio unchanged

COLUMBUS

State officials said Ohio’s unemployment rate remained unchanged between November and December.

Last month, the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, down from 4.9 percent during the same period in 2017.

The national rate in December was 3.9 percent, up from 3.7 percent in November and down from 4.1 percent during December 2017.

The Ohio Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 2,900 jobs from November to December.

DQ blizzard sale

During the blizzard today, Dairy Queen is offering half-off everything on the menu except special cake orders and gift cards. These locations are participating: Cornersburg, 355 S. Meridian Road; Austintown, 146 N. Canfield-Niles Road; Columbiana, 44844 state Route 14; Canfield, 101 S. Broad St.; Boardman, 6120 Market St.; and Girard, 201 S. State St.

Johnsonville recalls ground pork patties

WASHINGTON

Johnsonville LLC of Sheboygan Falls, Wis., has recalled more than 48,000 pounds of raw ground frozen pork patties that may be contaminated with materials including black rubber.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall by the company Friday.

The products were produced and packaged Sept. 27, Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, 2018, with the name Johnsonville Grillers, cheddar cheese and bacon flavor, with best-by dates of July 24, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, 2019, and the establishment number 34225 printed under those dates.

The USDA says it received three consumer complaints about black rubber in the sausage.

Perdue recalling chicken nuggets

WASHINGTON

Perdue is recalling more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets out of an abundance of caution because they may be contaminated with wood.

The gluten free Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets were produced Oct. 25 and sold at stores nationwide. They have a UPC bar code of 72745-80656 and the establishment number of P-33944 in the US Agriculture Department inspection mark.

The USDA says Perdue received three complaints of wood found in the nuggets, but no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 29.27‚àí0.32

Aqua America, .20 34.08‚àí0.09

Avalon Holdings,3.01‚àí0.08

Chemical Bank, .2843.641.24

Community Health Sys, .214.05‚àí0.02

Cortland Bancorp, .1119.220.07

Farmers Nat., .0713.10‚àí0.04

First Energy, .36 38.870.16

Fifth/Third, .1627.000.59

First Niles Financial, .057.740.00

FNB Corp., .1211.440.09

General Motors, .3811.440.09

General Electric, .129.06‚àí0.08

Huntington Bank, .11 13.590.23

JP Morgan Chase, .56104.591.67

Key Corp, .1116.850.52

Macy’s, .38 25.791.04

Parker Hannifin, .76162.492.97

PNC, .75125.253.36

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88173.960.69

Stoneridge 26.930.74

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.12‚àí0.05

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close