White House denies leaking Pelosi's trip plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is denying it leaked Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's backup plan to fly to Afghanistan commercially after President Donald Trump grounded her Air Force jet.

A White House official speaking today on the condition of anonymity to address Pelosi's charge said it didn't leak her plan.

Trump revealed the previously secret trip publicly on Thursday and denied Pelosi the use of a military plane for the trip.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill says she and accompanying lawmakers were prepared to take a commercial flight but canceled after the State Department warned that publicity over the visit had "significantly increased the danger to the delegation and to the troops, security, and other officials supporting the trip."

Pelosi and Trump are at an impasse over funding Trump wants for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, which Pelosi opposes. The partial government shutdown has reached its 28th day.