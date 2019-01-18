About a foot of snow will hit the area Saturday with more expected Sunday

NWS predicts a foot of snow, bitter cold on way to the Valley

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Expect about a foot of snow Saturday in the Mahoning Valley with some areas possibly getting another 6 inches Sunday.

Also, temperatures Sunday and Monday will drop to near zero with wind chills as low as minus 25, said Mike Griffin, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Light snow will begin about 7 a.m. Saturday, but will be heavy between 3 p.m. and midnight, dropping about a foot of snow on the area, Griffin said.

Snow will fall on and off for most of Sunday with another snowstorm hitting that night into early Monday, he said.

That will likely result in another 6 inches of accumulation in the snowbelt area of northern Trumbull County while the rest of the area could see a few more inches as well, Griffin said.

But Eric Wilhelm, chief meteorologist for 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, said he doesn’t expect anything “more than flurries Sunday.”

As for Saturday, Wilhelm said, “It’s going to be a doozy.”

Both agree it’s going to be bitterly cold Sunday and Monday.

The high Sunday is expected to reach only 15 degrees and drop to zero at night. It won’t be any better Monday with a high of about 12 degrees and low around zero, Griffin said.

Wind chills on both days will drop to between minus 10 and minus 25, he said.

Also, winds could reach 30 mph Saturday and 30 to 40 mph Sunday and Monday.

“Travel is definitely not advised,” Wilhelm said. “This weekend everyone needs to hunker down. If you have errands to run, get them done as early as possible.”

AAA also recommends people stay home during heavy snowstorms, but if you have to travel, it has some tips.

Slow down: Speed should be adjusted to account for low traction when driving on snow or ice.

Increase your following distance: Extra space between vehicles can decrease the likelihood of an accident caused by skidding.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly: Gently applying the accelerator to regain traction can help avoid skids.

Know your brakes: Motorists should keep the heel of their foot on the floor and use the ball of their foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it: There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling.

Meanwhile, Tim Monroe, Liberty road department supervisor, said the primary roads will be plowed before the secondary and tertiary roads.

People who ignore the township’s parking ban are subject to having their cars towed, Monroe warned.

Information pertaining to the township and the snowstorm, including details of the administration building being available as a shelter during cold weather, will be posted on the township website.