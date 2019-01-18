BREAKING: SNOW STORM | NWS issues warning for Mahoning County

US Sen. Brown meets Monday with GM Lordstown workers


January 18, 2019 at 11:19a.m.

WARREN — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown will host a roundtable with General Motors Lordstown complex workers at 3 p.m. Monday at the United Auto Workers Local 1112 hall, 11471 Reuther Drive, to again urge the company to bring a new product to the facility.

GM announced in November it would discontinue the production of the Chevrolet Cruze at the Lordstown plant in March and not give the facility a new vehicle. About 1,500 people work at the plant.

Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, will meet with workers on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day "to echo King’s message that all labor has dignity and all workers deserve to be treated with respect," according to the senator’s office.

