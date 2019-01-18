Theft at racino
AUSTINTOWN
Hollywood Gaming managers told township police an unknown person cut several fraudulent checks out of its horseman bookkeeper account.
Police investigated the theft claim Tuesday at the racino. A security manager reported attempts to cash seven bad checks dating back to Dec. 14 at various locations across the country. Each check was made out to a different person, the report states. The racino did not lose any money due to various security measures, according to the report.
