BREAKING: HOERIG TRIAL | Prosecution rests its case against Claudia Hoerig

Theft at racino


January 18, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming managers told township police an unknown person cut several fraudulent checks out of its horseman bookkeeper account.

Police investigated the theft claim Tuesday at the racino. A security manager reported attempts to cash seven bad checks dating back to Dec. 14 at various locations across the country. Each check was made out to a different person, the report states. The racino did not lose any money due to various security measures, according to the report.

