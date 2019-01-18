Superintendent apologizes after he ordered officer removed

WARREN — City School District Superintendent Steve Chiaro issued an apology today after he instructed a school resource officer to be removed from school property on Jan. 8.

Adam Chinchic was removed after he wrote a parking ticket for Jefferson K-8 principal Carrie Boyer for parking in a handicapped space.

Chinchic had warned Boyer multiple times not to park in the space, as she does not have a disability.

In his statement, Chiaro said, “I believe this situation could have been handled by utilizing a chain of command.”