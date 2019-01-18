STORM | Your Sunday Vindy delivery vs. Mother Nature

Readers:

We ask your patience Sunday with your Vindicator delivery.

We will be at work with a normal schedule.

But so too is Mother Nature at work. If the snow hits like everyone seems to say it will, we will possibly have delayed delivery Sunday in some places.

Your carrier is an awesome person. Help them a bit by ensuring the area to your delivery spot is cleared as best as can be. Be aware that your paper might be left in other areas due to the conditions.

Call 330-746-6561 if you have delivery questions.

Thank you and stay safe.