Store break-in

BOARDMAN

Miller Rod and Gun on Youngstown-Poland Road was broken into early Wednesday, according to police reports. Police located three unoccupied vehicles with their engines running. It appeared the suspects used tools and one of the vehicles to break into the store, they said. Police determined the vehicles were stolen from Diamond Financing Group on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown. Surveillance footage revealed four male suspects wearing gloves and masks, the report said. Struthers police assisted in responding.