Robbery suspects being looked at for other crimes

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives are checking all recent robbery cases to see if two men caught on suspicion of robbing the Youngstown-Poland Road Taco Bell on Wednesday afternoon are responsible for other robberies.

Jayquan McMullen, 21, of Taft Avenue, and Kalilo Robinson, age not available, of Pasadena Avenue, are both in the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated robbery after they were arrested about 3:05 p.m.

The two were arrested after police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the restaurant, and they were spotted in a vehicle suspected of being involved in the robbery.

As officers arrived, they spotted an SUV that witnesses said was involved in the robbery and tried to pull it over. The SUV failed to stop, however, and led police on a short chase before Robinson jumped out on the Struthers side of Youngstown-Poland Road, reports said.

Reports said Robinson was carrying a gun as he was running, but officers managed to catch him a short time later. McMullen also was caught shortly after the SUV stopped. Reports said the gun Robinson was carrying was stolen in January 2018 from a home on West Woodland Avenue on the South Side.

Restaurant employees told police two men dressed in black and wearing masks forced them to lie on the ground at gunpoint and empty the cash registers and safe.

A Taco Bell on Market Street had been robbed earlier this month, and police are still looking to solve a string of robberies at Family Dollar and Dollar General stores across the city that stretch back to October.

Both men are expected to be arraigned in municipal court today.