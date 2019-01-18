METRO DIGEST || Y’town man missing

Reservoirs meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a kick-off meeting for the Mahoning River Basin Water Management Update from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced.

The meeting will explore current and future operations of Mosquito Creek Lake, Michael J. Kirwan Reservoir and Berlin Reservoir.

Last October, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, sent a letter to the Corps asking for funding to update the water-control plans for the three reservoirs.

Suspects sought

BOARDMAN

Police continue looking for leads to find the suspects who robbed Speedway on Midlothian Boulevard Tuesday night. An employee told police a man wearing a ski mask jumped over the counter, pointed a gun at her and demanded money. A second man stood at the door, and a third stood outside. The victim gave the suspect $117, and the suspects fled, she told police.

Store break-in

BOARDMAN

Miller Rod and Gun on Youngstown-Poland Road was broken into early Wednesday, according to police reports. Police located three unoccupied vehicles with their engines running. It appeared the suspects used tools and one of the vehicles to break into the store, they said. Police determined the vehicles were stolen from Diamond Financing Group on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown. Surveillance footage revealed four male suspects wearing gloves and masks, the report said. Struthers police assisted in responding.

Search for schools CEO

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission met briefly in special session Thursday before adjourning into executive session. “We’re still in the process of working toward ... getting our next CEO here in Youngstown,” said Chairman John Richard. “We are working toward securing a search firm.” There will be at least one other special meeting followed by the regular quarterly meeting in February, he said.

CEO Krish Mohip, who makes an annual salary of $170,000, is leaving when his contract expires July 31.

Y’town man missing

LIBERTY

Seth Svabik, 31, of Youngstown has been missing since Jan. 9, according to Liberty police.

Police described Svabik as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and a goatee. They said he often wears a baseball cap and has tattoos on his arms and hands, a gun tattoo on his stomach and a bottom lip piercing, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Svabik was last seen on foot in Liberty about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 9 by Motel 6. Police said he was acting strangely and was asked to leave by motel personnel. Anyone with information about Svabik is asked to contact the Liberty Tips line at 330-539-9830 or send Liberty police a message on Facebook.

Theft at racino

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming managers told township police an unknown person cut several fraudulent checks out of its horseman bookkeeper account.

Police investigated the theft claim Tuesday at the racino. A security manager reported attempts to cash seven bad checks dating back to Dec. 14 at various locations across the country. Each check was made out to a different person, the report states. The racino did not lose any money due to various security measures, according to the report.

Aid for federal workers

Atty. David Betras, managing partner of Betras, Kopp & Harshman LLC, announced the law firm is offering its help to federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.

Betras said the firm will contact creditors on behalf of workers who are unable to make mortgage, auto loan, credit card or other installment payments because they are not receiving paychecks. In addition, the firm will defer domestic relations and criminal representation fees for affected employees and members of their immediate families.

Federal employees interested in taking advantage of the offer should call BKH at 330-746-8484 or 800-457-2889 for information or to schedule an appointment.

Employee killed

CLEVELAND

An employee for a Youngstown demolition company was killed Wednesday as he was tearing down a three-story building in Cleveland.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the man was killed while he was operating an excavator for McKinley Industries.

According to OSHA, McKinley Industries lists a business address on Oak Hill Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. on the demolition site on Evins Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side. The name of the victim has not yet been released. OSHA is investigating.

Body found in garage

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating after a body was found about 4:45 p.m. in a garage at a home on East Dewey Avenue.

Police said the body is that of a man, and he appears to have been placed behind a mattress in the garage.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel were at the scene.