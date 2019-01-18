Reservoirs meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a kick-off meeting for the Mahoning River Basin Water Management Update from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced.

The meeting will explore current and future operations of Mosquito Creek Lake, Michael J. Kirwan Reservoir and Berlin Reservoir.

Last October, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, sent a letter to the Corps asking for funding to update the water-control plans for the three reservoirs.