POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Jan. 9

Identity fraud: A Styme Road woman learned that a credit-card account had been opened with her personal information.

Recovered property: A $200 iPad was found in the 8200 block of Hilltop Drive.

Jan. 11

Criminal damaging: A piece of siding was damaged on a residence in the 2100 block of Lyon Boulevard.

BOARDMAN

Jan. 9

Arrests: After responding to a fight in the 800 block of Cook Avenue and a possibly armed person, officers took into custody Tre’von E. Galbreath, 23, who listed Youngstown addresses on Sherwood Avenue and Emery Street, as well as Adam A. Perkins, 24, of Logan Arms Drive, Liberty. Galbreath and Perkins were wanted on a warrant charging improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and a probation-violation charge, respectively.

Aggravated menacing: A township woman told officers her two daughters who attend West Boulevard Elementary School were threatened by another student as the girls prepared to board a school bus.

Attempted burglary: Someone apparently tried to break into a residence in the 500 block of Oakridge Drive before the homeowner noticed a broken basement window.

Identity fraud: A Summersville, S.C., woman found out someone without authorization had placed a $137 charge on her credit card while at a Doral Drive grocery store.

Harassment: A manager with IHOP, 833 Boardman-Poland Road, reported a man made 19 such calls to the business.

Theft: A man in his mid-20s reportedly stole about $250 worth of clothing from Marshalls, 1134 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: An official with a Marwood Circle business discovered the theft of a $244 electronic communications device that belonged to a former client.

Identity fraud: A West Boulevard woman found out someone without permission had opened a credit-card account in her name.

Theft: Erica E. Provitt, 30, of Williamson Avenue, and Annette L. Alexander, 43, of Clearmount Avenue, faced theft charges. The two Youngstown women were accused of stealing $105 worth of T-shirts and other merchandise from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Weapon: Authorities in the 800 block of Boardman-Canfield Road arrested Michelle R. Wolfe, 44, of Euclid Boulevard, Boardman, on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Wolfe, who also was wanted on a telecommunications-harassment warrant, had in her purse a loaded handgun with five rounds, a report stated.

Jan. 10

Arrest: Authorities charged Todd J. Moffie, 42, of Mathews Road, Boardman, with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an officer sitting in his cruiser near South Avenue reported an intoxicated Moffie walked up and began a verbal confrontation in which he admitted being drunk, then a short time later ignored officers’ commands and struggled with them as they tried to arrest him.

Theft: Police at Boardman Area Court on Market Street took custody of Christopher M. Gause, 29, who faced a theft charge. Gause, of Seventh Street, Struthers, was accused of stealing a shirt and a pair of jeans last month from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Attempted theft: A Brookwood Road woman realized her vehicle had been ransacked while parked in a carport.

Felonious assault: After answering a fight call in the 4800 block of Southern Boulevard, police filed felonious-assault and criminal-damaging charges against David L. Gagliardi, 34, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, after a friend alleged Gagliardi struck him over the head with an acoustic guitar, breaking the instrument in half, then punched his face several times after Gagliardi reportedly became angered when the accuser asked him to no longer stay at the residence. The victim suffered several injuries that included a broken tooth, a report showed.

Trespassing: An official with Kohl’s told officers a woman who had been accused of shoplifting continually comes into the department store in violation of a trespassing warning.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Youngstown man said a female acquaintance borrowed but has failed to return his 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, which was last seen in the 800 block of Boardman-Poland Road.

Arrest: Charles P. Emerson was taken into custody at his Sciota Avenue home after police discovered the 32-year-old Boardman man was wanted on a Campbell warrant charging him with violating a court order.

Jan. 11

Arrest: Police and U.S. marshals arrested Mike J. Fiscus, 63, at his Shirley Road residence on a felony count of violating a protection order, related to an incident last month in which his former girlfriend, of Friendship Avenue, alleged the Youngstown man called her at the accuser’s place of employment, in violation of an order she had sought against him.

Auto theft: A 2017 Nissan Sentra was stolen in the 900 block of Cook Avenue.

Domestic violence: Stephanie M. Fox, 33, of Burkey Road, Austintown, was charged with the crime after police received information about a possible fight between a man and a woman near his Sciota Avenue residence. The man alleged that during an argument in a vehicle about their relationship, Fox punched him several times, leaving cuts to the victim’s temple area and lower lip.

Theft: Raymond W. McDowell II, 66, of Charles Street, Struthers, was charged in the theft of two large packages of beef snacks and a bottle of vodka from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Jan. 12

Drugs: Police received information about a man passed out in a car in the 1300 block of Doral Drive, where they charged Matthew B. Tinney, 29, of Edgewater Drive, Poland, with possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Tinney had a hypodermic needle, as well as a suspected used crack-cocaine pipe in a cigarette pack, a report showed.

Theft: Police charged Kristopher L. Anderson, 21, after alleging Anderson, of Grover Drive, Boardman, purposely neglected to self-scan a $12 bottle of wine and a set of headphones while in Walmart.

Criminal mischief: Someone poured a bottle of cooking oil on sidewalk in front of a business in the 6100 block of Market Street.

Theft: Officers received a complaint that guests were smoking in a nonsmoking room at a South Avenue motel before they took Caseem L. Jackson, 19, into custody on a theft warrant. Jackson, of Emery Avenue, Youngstown, was accused of stealing about $50 worth of property Nov. 4, 2018, from Walmart.

Theft: Christopher J. Melvin, 28, faced a charge after authorities alleged that while at a self-scanner in Walmart, the Ambridge, Pa., man stole $28 worth of food by intentionally placing the bar codes of lower-priced items over those of higher-priced ones.

Arrest: While dealing with a disturbance between a man and a woman on Willow Drive, authorities charged Cindy J. Campbell of Willow, Boardman, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest after alleging an intoxicated Campbell, 52, launched into a tirade aimed at the other person, then tried to slam her apartment door on officers before struggling with them.

Theft: Mister Jackson, 32, of Drummond Avenue, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of two prepaid cellphones valued at $258 from Walmart.

Theft/criminal damaging: A Bernville, Pa., man reported a driver’s-side window to his mother’s vehicle had been broken, and that $460 was missing while the car was in the 4000 block of Windsor Road.

Theft: Officers apprehended Ryan A. Tumlin, 18, in the 7300 block of California Avenue after alleging Tumlin, of South Avenue, Boardman, fled on foot after having stolen a $50 iPhone charger from the JCPenney store in the nearby Southern Park Mall.

Theft: A Wolosyn Circle man said he gave a female acquaintance $10 to buy him food, but that she never returned.

Theft: Police were dispatched to Liberty Township to pick up Christopher J. Sayers, 34, of Neilson Avenue, Youngstown, who faced two felony-theft counts. Earlier, Sayers had visited a man’s Prestwick Drive home before the homeowner realized his wallet was missing and the victim’s bank informed him that several small unauthorized charges had appeared on his debit-card account, a police report showed.

Jan. 13

Arrest: After stopping his car on Mill Creek Boulevard, police charged Efrain Negron of Hudson Drive, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired. Negron, 58, refused to submit to a breath test, and he had two OVI convictions, including one in 2016, a report indicated.

Citation: After responding to a report of an erratic driver near West Boulevard, authorities cited Jeanine A. Belfiore, 28, of South Maryland Avenue, Youngstown, after alleging she had a small suspected marijuana cigarette in her vehicle.

Theft: A $500 electronic device was removed from a car in the 800 block of Moyer Avenue.

Domestic violence: A 16-year-old Boardman boy faced a charge after he and his father reportedly had struggled over a cellphone. The teen struck the victim several times, including once in the head, he alleged.

Harassment: Someone made more than 20 such calls to a Boardman-Poland Road restaurant.

Theft: A man in his late 20s or early 30s reportedly stole $65 worth of property that may have included a sweeper from Big Lots, 7110 South Ave.

Jan. 14

Arrests: A Boardman boy and girl, both 16, were charged with obstructing official business after a woman told police she saw two suspicious juveniles walking from Boardman Glenwood Junior High School on Glenwood Avenue. The teens then led officers on a foot chase, a report said.

Criminal mischief: A Mathews Road woman saw that a paint ball had been fired at her home, which did an estimated $200 in damage to a double-pane storm window.

Harassment: An employee with a Tiffany Boulevard grocery store reported his former girlfriend made more than 20 such calls to him over a four-hour period while he was at work.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole $309 worth of jackets and socks from T.J. Maxx & More, 717 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: While conducting a welfare check at a Riverside Drive home, officers arrested Danielle M. Johntony, 37, of Riverside, Boardman, on a theft warrant, related to a Dec. 19, 2018, shoplifting situation at Dollar General, 5953 South Ave., in which a $5 air freshener was taken.

Menacing: A manager with Bath & Body Works in Southern Park Mall alleged two female customers in their 30s threatened employees after items had evidently been stolen from the store.

Theft: Authorities were sent to downtown Youngstown to assume custody of Larry A. McHellon of West Chalmers Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a theft warrant. McHellon, 32, was accused of stealing about $718 worth of merchandise, including a 50-inch TV, last month from Walmart.

Employee theft: A loss-prevention official with Burlington Coats alleged seeing a worker eating two snack items without having paid for them.

Theft: A man reportedly stole two coats and a $100 bag of additional merchandise from T.J. Maxx & More.

Theft: A man noticed a 12-foot aluminum brake valued at $1,200 stolen as he performed construction work on his daughter’s Ridgewood Drive residence.