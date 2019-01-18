Hubbard police arrest three women for various charges

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

HUBBARD

Three women were arrested this week after police found drugs and open containers of alcohol in the stolen car they were driving, according to a police report.

A police officer pulled the driver over on East Liberty Street at 2 a.m. Monday for speeding. When the officer ran the license plate through an identification system, it came up as a stolen car from Youngstown.

Monet Evans, 24, of Hubbard was driving the car and later told police she was in the process of buying it from the girlfriend of her boyfriend’s friend. She was charged with receiving stolen property and cited for speeding, the report said.

Danielle Burcham, 33, of New Castle, Pa., was slurring her speech as she spoke to officers and had an open bottle of brandy and a water bottle filled with a dark liquid that smelled like alcohol with her in the front seat, the report said. She was cited for having an open container while in an operating vehicle, the report said.

Marshelle Reitnauer, 25, of Farrell, Pa., initially gave police a fake name and birth date. When the officer informed her the name wasn’t in the system, she apologized and gave her real information. A warrant for robbery out of Lawrence County, Pa., matched her real identification, the report said.

In the back seat where Reitnauer sat, officers found remnants of drug use, suspected crack cocaine, a bag of white powder, a lighter and tin foil rolled up into a tube with a burnt end, the report said.

At the Trumbull County jail where she was booked, Reitnauer told officers she was an addict and took responsibility for the drugs and drug paraphernalia, a report said.

Reitnauer faces charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia and obstructing official justice.

Evans was booked into the Hubbard City jail. She and Reitnauer are scheduled to appear in Girard Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Burcham’s court hearing is at 9 a.m. Jan. 29.