SNOW STORM | PARKING BANS
These communities have issued parking bans for their area streets in light of the upcoming snowstorm forecast this weekend:
Austintown: 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Monday.
Boardman: Through 7 a.m. Monday.
Brookfield: 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.
Campbell: 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.
Canfield: Through 6 p.m. Monday.
Liberty: Noon Saturday to noon Monday.
New Middletown: Through noon Tuesday.
Newton Falls: 9 p.m. through 3 p.m. Tuesday.
New Springfield: Through Sunday.
Niles: 8 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.
Poland Village: Noon Saturday to 11 p.m. Monday.
Warren: Through noon Monday.
