SNOW STORM | PARKING BANS

These communities have issued parking bans for their area streets in light of the upcoming snowstorm forecast this weekend:

Austintown: 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Monday.

Boardman: Through 7 a.m. Monday.

Brookfield: 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Campbell: 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Canfield: Through 6 p.m. Monday.

Liberty: Noon Saturday to noon Monday.

New Middletown: Through noon Tuesday.

Newton Falls: 9 p.m. through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

New Springfield: Through Sunday.

Niles: 8 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Poland Village: Noon Saturday to 11 p.m. Monday.

Warren: Through noon Monday.