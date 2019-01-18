ODOT prepares for weekend winter storm in Eastern Ohio

With the anticipation of significant snow this weekend, ODOT District 11 is gearing up to take on what Mother Nature has in store for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson and Tuscarawas counties.

In District 11, ODOT has 45,154 tons of salt readily available to treat our the district's 3,580 lane miles throughtout its seven-county region.

Crews will begin patrolling roads this afternoon and will continue working around the clock on 12-hour shifts until the event is over and all routes are clear.

Be sure to give crews plenty of room to work. Trucks travel well below the posted limit and, at times, have limited visibility. Drive with caution, allow plenty of room between you and other vehicles and always remember; don’t crowd the plow, give the trucks plenty of room to work.