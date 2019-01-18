SNOW STORM | NWS issues warning for Mahoning County
YOUNGSTOWN — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Mahoning County between midnight tonight and 10 a.m. Sunday.
In addition to the potential for heavy snow, northeast winds will gust to between 30 and 40 mph with blowing and drifting snow expected by Saturday night. During the day Saturday, heavy snow is expected with accumulation of a foot.
