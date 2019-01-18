Meijer’s coming to Eastwood complex

NILES

A spokesman for the Eastwood Mall Complex has confirmed that the company has a deal in place to bring a Meijer’s to the city.

The grocer is set to open in 2021 at the site of the defunct Kmart. The deal is contingent upon government requirements and permits being approved, the spokesman said.

Eat’n Park in Boardman closing

BOARDMAN

Eat’n Park, 8051 Market St., is one of six locations closing April 30. A location in New Castle, Pa., at 100 W. Washington St., is also closing.

The Eat’n Park in Austintown, 5451 Mahoning Ave., will remain open.

The closures will impact about 200 employees, according to Kevin O’Connel of the Eat’n Park Hospitality Group.

Employees are being offered positions in stores that will continue to operate.

Despite the closures, the company is planning to open 30 additional restaurants in the next three to five years, according to the company’s statement.

Number of federal workers seeking US jobless aid doubles

WASHINGTON

The number of furloughed federal employees seeking unemployment benefits jumped in the first two weeks of the shutdown, topping 10,000 during the week of Jan. 5.

The Labor Department said Thursday that is double the number of federal workers who sought aid in the previous week. Typically fewer than a thousand former federal employees apply for jobless benefits each week.

Federal employees who aren’t working during the partial government shutdown are eligible to claim unemployment aid, while those working without pay are not, the Labor Department has said.

Yet even those sent home will have to repay the unemployment aid if they receive back pay once the shutdown ends.

IHOP worker fatally shot, kills shooter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

A customer at an IHOP in Alabama started shooting at employees after becoming angry over a carryout order, wounding a restaurant worker who fired back in self-defense and killing him, police said.

The fatal shooting happened in Huntsville on Wednesday evening.

Killed were IHOP employee Roy Brown Sr., 56, and customer Roderick Turner, 25, the Huntsville Police Department said.

Turner became “disruptive and loud regarding the service at the business,” which led to an argument and physical altercation with an employee, Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson wrote in an emailed statement. Turner pulled out a handgun and started firing at employees, killing Brown and wounding another restaurant employee, Johnson said.

The wounded worker “then pulled a handgun and shot the customer-shooter in self-defense of other,” Johnson said.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 29.590.57

Aqua America, .20 34.170.23

Avalon Holdings,3.120.08

Chemical Bank, .2842.400.52

Community Health Sys, .214.070.08

Cortland Bancorp, .1119.150.05

Farmers Nat., .0713.14‚àí0.04

First Energy, .36 38.710.24

Fifth/Third, .1626.410.15

First Niles Financial, .057.740.00

FNB Corp., .1211.350.08

General Motors, .3838.260.58

General Electric, .129.140.17

Huntington Bank, .11 13.360.09

JP Morgan Chase, .56102.920.42

Key Corp, .1116.33‚àí0.43

Macy’s, .38 24.750.27

Parker Hannifin, .76159.523.70

PNC, .75121.890.68

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88173.270.38

Stoneridge 26.19‚àí0.47

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.17‚àí0.02

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.