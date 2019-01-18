MAHONING COUNTY | Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted these people on these charges:

Gary McLeroy Carter, 27, Rutledge Drive, and Shaquille M. McElroy, 23, Dryden Avenue, robbery, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine.

Courtney Paulin, 30, Applecrest Court, Boardman, robbery.

Robert R. Wong, 48, Woodbridge, Va., improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and aggravated menacing,

Kyree Grabe, 24, Glenwood Avenue, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Jason L. Womack, 33, Jean Street, Campbell, grand theft.

William Santiago Jr., 27, Lowellville Road, Struthers, aggravated burglary with repeat violent-offender specifications.

Brandon Emery, 22, South Canfield-Niles Road, Canfield, trafficking in cocaine, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and obstructing official business.

Miya C. Hewlett, 39, Brockton Drive, aggravated possession of drugs.

Timothy Fitzgerald, 28, East Indianola Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of dangerous ordnance.

Andrew J. Moore, 34, East Avondale Avenue, operating a vehicle impaired.

Johnny W. Stewart, 28, Overlook Way, Lake Milton, failure to verify current address.

Mark M. Mueller, 43, and Rebecca S. Brodenski, 36, both state Route 224, Deerfield, gross sexual imposition and endangering children.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts