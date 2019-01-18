Liberty trustees OK software agreement for police department

By Samantha Phillips

Trustees Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar approved a software hosting agreement with Sundance Systems for the police department during Thursday’s 7:30 a.m. regular meeting.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak was not present.

Interim Police Chief Toby Meloro said Sundance’s service is needed because the department fears the current server will fail soon.

The new system also will allow police officers to file reports from their cars on the scene instead of writing them at the police department and will store information in the cloud, a network of remote servers.

The system will cost $6,000 a year, Meloro said, and will be paid for by money from seized property instead of tax dollars.

Clebone noted the board typically uses the morning meetings for discussion, but he said they would vote on the agreement because it’s a time-sensitive issue.

Trustees discussed applying for another round of Community Development Block Grant funding to repair Mansell Drive.

Clebone also announced the pre-application for the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments study has been submitted. The study will show what projects can be done in the township to make a portion of Belmont Avenue safer for pedestrians to traverse.

One resident at the meeting suggested developing a park and recreation committee. Resident Steve Stoyak suggested to the trustees that they pass an ordinance to prohibit firing guns in residential areas, for safety and nuisance reasons.