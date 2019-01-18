IHOP worker fatally shot, kills shooter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

A customer at an IHOP in Alabama started shooting at employees after becoming angry over a carryout order, wounding a restaurant worker who fired back in self-defense and killing him, police said.

The fatal shooting happened in Huntsville on Wednesday evening.

Killed were IHOP employee Roy Brown Sr., 56, and customer Roderick Turner, 25, the Huntsville Police Department said.

Turner became “disruptive and loud regarding the service at the business,” which led to an argument and physical altercation with an employee, Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson wrote in an emailed statement. Turner pulled out a handgun and started firing at employees, killing Brown and wounding another restaurant employee, Johnson said.

The wounded worker “then pulled a handgun and shot the customer-shooter in self-defense of other,” Johnson said.

Staff/wire reports