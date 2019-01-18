HOERIG TRIAL | Intrigue as missing portion of recording revealed

11:12 a.m.

WARREN — There was an error in the 2-1/2-hour interview of Claudia Hoerig that jurors heard on Thursday, a witness testified today.

Detective Mike Yannucci of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office testified this morning in Hoerig's aggravated murder trial that Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins notified him Thursday night something was missing from the recording.

Yannucci and an investigator with the prosecutor's office checked into it and discovered that a 68-second portion of the recording were missing, apparently because of a technical issue with the recording not noticed earlier. Yannucci and the investigator provided the missing section and played it for jurors this morning. It was a section in which Hoerig was asked whether she was surprised that the Brazilian government had allowed her to be sent back to the United States for trial.

She seemed to agree that she was surprised, saying, "I want to pay for my crime in Brazil because I want to be near my husband." She was referring to the man she married in Brazil sometime in 2007 after returning to her native country after the death of her second husband, Karl, in their home in Newton Falls.

She also told Yannucci the penalty for murder in Brazil is 18 to 30 years.

In Ohio, the penalty for the aggravated murder charge she faces is up to life in prison without parole eligibility.

Apparently the mistake and discussion of how to fix it were the reasons why the trial began nearly an hour late this morning.

9:58 a.m.

WARREN — Detective Mike Yannucci of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is resuming his testimony this morning in the Claudia Hoerig aggravated murder trial after a 2-1/2-hour video of his interview with Claudia was played Thursday.

He is just taking the stand after a delay of about 45 minutes in getting started today.

In the video, Claudia, now 54, spoke nearly non-stop in detailing the specifics of killing her husband, Karl, March 12, 2007; the dysfunction of their relationship; her life in Brazil after fleeing from Trumbull County; why she sent money from her bank account to family members in Brazil; multiple attempts at suicide here and in Brazil; and the ways her family talked her out of suicide.

But when Yannucci and Bill Boldin of the U.S. Marshal’s Service asked her questions, like why she considered buying a second gun two days before shooting her husband, she said she had trouble remembering.

She also couldn’t remember if she fired a shot at close range at Karl’s head. Prosecutors have said Karl was hit with a shot from 12-to-24-inches away, information a medical examiner is expected to discuss at the trial.

Yannucci testified only briefly about his involvement in the case Thursday before the video was played.

Jurors were given a transcript produced by a court reporter of the interview, apparently because it was difficult at times to understand the Brazilian-born Claudia and because of some sound-quality issues.

Defense attorneys objected to allowing jurors to have the transcript while the video was played, saying it contained a number of significant inaccuracies.

The filing gave several examples where the court reporter indicated sections were “inaudable,” but the filing inserts words that the defense thinks Claudia actually said.