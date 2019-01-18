Employee killed

CLEVELAND

An employee for a Youngstown demolition company was killed Wednesday as he was tearing down a three-story building in Cleveland.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the man was killed while he was operating an excavator for McKinley Industries.

According to OSHA, McKinley Industries lists a business address on Oak Hill Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. on the demolition site on Evins Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side. The name of the victim has not yet been released. OSHA is investigating.