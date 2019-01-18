EGCC offering free training, education classes to GM-impacted workers
YOUNGSTOWN — Eastern Gateway Community College is offering free education and training programs to those impacted by General Motors’ announcement that it will discontinue making cars at its Lordstown plant effective March 1.
EGCC is having an event from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at its campus, 101 E. Federal St., for those interested in a chance to meet and talk with program directors and admission counselors to learn more.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.