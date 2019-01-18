Eat’n Park in Boardman closing

BOARDMAN

Eat’n Park, 8051 Market St., is one of six locations closing April 30. A location in New Castle, Pa., at 100 W. Washington St., is also closing.

The Eat’n Park in Austintown, 5451 Mahoning Ave., will remain open.

The closures will impact about 200 employees, according to Kevin O’Connel of the Eat’n Park Hospitality Group.

Employees are being offered positions in stores that will continue to operate.

Despite the closures, the company is planning to open 30 additional restaurants in the next three to five years, according to the company’s statement.