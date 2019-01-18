Eastwood Mall plans Farrell football tribute
NILES
Eastwood Mall will host a Fanfare for Farrell rally on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the mall’s Center Court to honor the state champion football team. In December, Farrell won the PIAA Class A Championship.
In defeating the Lackawanna Trail 55-20, the Steelers became the first team in Mercer County to win a state title with an undefeated record.
The Cafaro Foundation will present a donation to the school at the rally.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.