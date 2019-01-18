East Palestine chamber host awards program Monday


January 18, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

EAST PALESTINE

The East Palestine Chamber of Commerce is having its fourth annual Milestone and Business Development Awards at 7 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Building, 85 N. Market St.

State Rep. Tim Ginter of Salem, R-5th, will be the featured speaker.

Recipients of the Milestone Award are Peacy Valley Orchards Inc., 70 years; ExoChem Corp., 50 years; H&R Block Co., 50 years; Fuller’s True Value, 30 years; Cardinal Welding Inc., 20 years; Rockengerger Auto Parts Inc., 20 years, T&M Hardware and Rental Inc., 10 years; Todd’s Sparkle Market, 10 years; and Flowers Straight from the Heart, five years.

Recipients of the Business Expansion Award are EP Dairy Mill, The Clutter’d Hutch and The Telischak Co.

Recipients of the Adaptive & Upgrade Awards are Howard’s Cafe and The Original Roadhouse.

