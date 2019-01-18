Campbell council prepares for winter storm, passes 90-day budget

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

City council passed a 90-day budget, discussed preparations for Saturday’s potential snow storm and finalized plans for new signs and set a location for a new boccie court coming to Roosevelt Park during its meeting this week.

Council members approved a 90-day budget to cover Jan. 1 through March 31, with a general fund of $751,270.46.

The city road department will have at least four trucks on the roads Saturday in the event of heavy snowfall. Mayor Nick Phillips announced a parking ban on city streets from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.

During council’s caucus, Phillips said four new signs welcoming people to the city are estimated to cost just under $6,000. The cost, to be paid from the city’s service fund, includes the physical signs as well as landscaping of the sites where they’ll be installed.

Phillips also said a proposed boccie court will be placed in Roosevelt Park across the street from the current playground.

There were no additional developments regarding the naming of a new police chief.

During the regular meeting, Law Director Brian Macala told council the city had 25 fewer criminal cases prosecuted in Campbell Municipal Court in 2018 than in 2017.

In 2017, Judge Patrick Cunning heard 450 criminal cases; in 2018, the city had prosecuted 425.

Traffic cases, however, increased from 1,867 in 2017 to 2,066 in 2018

Macala also announced the city’s Civics Day will take place March 29 this year.