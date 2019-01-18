Boardman School officials address realignment plan

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Leaders in the Boardman School District tried to assuage residents’ fears by answering questions about its realignment plan at an informational meeting Thursday, but concerns persisted about the timing of the proposal.

Less than a year after a successful campaign for a 10-year, $5.8 million levy, the district announced its plan last Thursday to close Market Street Elementary.

“It feels like it’s already done,” said Sarah Holmes, whose child is in first grade at Robinwood Lane Elementary.

“I definitely feel that they knew before the levy and didn’t say anything because of that,” said Dwight McMurray, a Boardman resident with two young children.

The proposal would make the district’s three elementary schools – Robinwood Lane, Stadium Drive and West Boulevard – K-3 buildings. All fourth-graders would move to Center Intermediate School on Market Street, making Center a fourth- to sixth-grade building.

The proposed closure could save the district $500,000 a year off its $45.9 million budget, starting this year, Superintendent Tim Saxton said.

Thursday, Saxton outlined the benefits of the realignment plan, including balanced class sizes, consistent services, more efficient bus routes and increased exposure to music and art programming.

He used the majority of the time at the meeting to answer questions about the plan, which will be available on the district website.

Saxton also sought to provide clarity on the timing of the decision.

“People are asking, ‘Why now? This feels rushed. We don’t feel like we’ve been a part of it.’ I will take the blame for that. … It would be hard to know we had an opportunity to save money that we passed up on. … That’s why the message came out so quickly,” Saxton said.

The district has considered the idea for the past 10 years, Saxton said, and the timing worked out due to staff retirements coming at the end of this school year.

Officials explained that the cost-cutting measure is the result of learning from the levy.

“After the new money levy passed in May, the overwhelming message from the community was, ‘We are tapped out,” school board President Jeff Barone said to an eruption of applause.

The district does not want to put taxpayers in the same position when it comes time to finance a large project, like replacing an old building.

“We would love to have a new building … but we learned loud and clear, ‘Don’t ask us to pay for it,’” Saxton said.

Former state senator Joe Schiavoni, whose child is a kindergartener at West Boulevard Elementary, noted that Boardman’s financial situation is reflective of a state-wide problem. “The financial restraints the state has put on public schools causes schools to make tough decisions. … I think they tackled it head-on today. … They’re not trying to wait until the bottom falls out again and you have to scramble,” Schiavoni said.

While the realignment plan appeared fully fleshed out Thursday night, it still awaits board approval.

“This is not a done deal,” Barone said.

The school board will vote on the plan at its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Center Intermediate School. Until then, Saxton encouraged parents and residents to continue to ask questions.

“We want to talk. We’ll meet with you. Reach out to us,” Saxton said.