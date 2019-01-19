Snowstorm advisories continue, Valley accumulation revised

YOUNGSTOWN

The snow is coming today, but the National Weather Service has revised its forecast reducing the accumulation amount for the Mahoning Valley to about six to nine inches.

The change came Friday from Thursday’s prediction of about a foot of snow based on different models the weather service reviewed.

“It’s still plenty to deal with,” said Brian Mitchell, a weather service meteorologist.

The snow will start in the morning, but the heavy snow will fall from around 3 to 4 p.m. today until 3 to 4 a.m. Sunday, Mitchell said.

Light snow is a possibility Sunday though more likely in the snow belt area of northern Trumbull County, where an inch or two more is possible, he said.

The winds are going to be an issue today to Monday, and it will be bitterly cold Sunday and Monday, Mitchell said.

He advises only essential travel during the snowstorm.

Shoppers preparing for the storm were out in force.

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown asked its parishioners to use safe and sound judgement as to whether they should attend mass this weekend because of the weather.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees said all the department's SUVs and cruisers are rated to travel in snowy weather, and all vehicles have all-weather tires on them.

in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf declared a state of emergency today to allow for increased assistance with storm-related needs and a commercial vehicle ban between noon Saturday and noon Sunday on all interstates and the Turnpike.

Read more about the advisories and precautions in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.