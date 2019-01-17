Zig Ziglar tribute is Monday in Boardman

BOARDMAN — Toastmasters Speaking and Leadership Club, 8381 Market St., will host a Zig Ziglar tribute event with Tom Ziglar, now the leader and voice of Ziglar Inc., at 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Hilary Hinton “Zig” Ziglar was an American author, salesman and motivational speaker. He died in 2012 at age 86.

The event, which also will include top South American speaker Jason Frenn, is free. Light snacks will be provided and space is limited.

The event will include prepared speeches, evaluations and a question-and-answer session with Ziglar and Frenn.

Toastmasters International is an organization with the mission of​ providing a ​mutually supportive and positive learning environment​ in which every individual member can develop oral communication and leadership skills.