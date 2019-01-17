Warren, Trumbull County officials trying to work out water treatment agreement

WARREN — About a dozen representatives from Trumbull County and Warren spent much of the day Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court trying to resolve a lawsuit between the two governments through mediation.

The city sued the county Nov. 2 regarding a dispute over the amount the city should be paid for treating the wastewater for residents of Champion and Lordstown, who are served by the county’s sewer system.

County commissioners Dan Polivka and Frank Fuda, Atty. Joseph Cavassini, county Sanitary Engineer Randy Smith and several of his employees were there, along with Warren Mayor Doug Franklin, Law Director Greg Hicks, Warren Water Pollution Control Director Ed Haller and other city officials.

Several city officials were still in the courthouse after its normal closing time of 4:30 p.m., and Hicks said at 8 p.m. he was “still in discussions.”

Magistrate Tony Cornicelli mediated the dispute. The case is assigned to Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.