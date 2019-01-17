UAW's Green will be Ryan's guest at State of the Union

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today announced United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Dave Green will be his guest for the State of the Union – when a date is finalized.

The union represents General Motors workers at the Lordstown plant – which was one of five North American plants the company announced they were closing. Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said he supports delaying the State of the Union until the government is reopened.

“I’m honored to bring Dave Green as my guest to the State of the Union this year,” Ryan said. “Since GM’s announcement to close the Lordstown plant, he’s been working round-the-clock to support GM workers and advocate for a new product at the facility. Dave will be representing the hundreds of laid off GM Lordstown workers who deserve to be seen and heard. I thank him for his leadership, and I can’t imagine a better partner in this fight to save GM Lordstown. That being said, I fully support the delay of the State of the Union until our government is reopened. On the 27th day of the government shutdown, 800,000 Americans are still furloughed or working without pay – with no idea when their next paycheck will come. Only after we get America back to work should we be talking about presidential addresses.”

“I’m proud to represent the hundreds of dedicated workers at GM Lordstown who have been affected by the announcement to place this plant on unallocated status,” Green said. “I look forward to attending the State of the Union and representing the values of our hard-working men and women. Our voices deserve to be heard.”