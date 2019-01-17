Suspected drugs found

WARREN

Police found suspected drugs and arrested a man on a warrant from 2017 during a traffic stop Tuesday night at Belle and Laird streets Southeast.

Officers pulled over a car for a broken tail light about 10:35 p.m. and smelled marijuana inside, reports said. The passenger, Darren Trimble, 29, of Summit Street Northwest, had a failure-to-appear warrant from municipal court dating to 2017.

Reports said the car’s driver, Erica Hall, 23, of Buena Vista Northeast, had a bag of suspected crack cocaine in her pocket and another bag of suspected crack cocaine in her pants, as well as a bag with nine pills. A scale also was found in the car, but reports said Trimble told police the scale was his.

Police cited Hall for a traffic violation and told her if tests came back positive for the suspected drugs, she would be charged with drug offenses. Trimble was taken to the Trumbull County jail.