Robbery suspects to be questioned for Youngstown robberies

YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are checking all recent robbery cases to see if two arrested on suspicion of robbing the Youngstown-Poland Road Taco Bell restaurant Wednesday are responsible for those as well.

Jayquan McMullen, 21, of Taft Avenue, and Kalilo Robinson, age not available, of Pasadena Avenue, are both in the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated robbery after they were arrested about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The two were arrested after police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the restaurant and they were spotted in a vehicle suspected of being involved in the robbery.