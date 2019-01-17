POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Jan. 8

Theft: A wallet was stolen at Austintown Fitch High School on Fitch Boulevard.

Recovered property: An iPhone was found at Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., after having been reported stolen.

Possible theft: A firearm was missing from a home in the 5400 block of Kirk Road.

Jan. 9

Theft: Twenty-six prescription pills were missing from a residence in the 3800 block of Huntmere Avenue.

Jan. 10

Burglary: To a home in the 3600 block of Northwood Avenue, from which an Xbox system, Sony PlayStation games and a subwoofer were missing.

Trespassing: Authorities charged John E. Medved, 68, with criminal trespassing after an officer reportedly saw Medved, no address listed, at a Get Go gas station, 5163 Mahoning Ave., in violation of a January 2018 warning to stay off the property.

Jan. 11

Criminal damaging: A vehicle’s windshield was damaged at a Mahoning Avenue doughnut shop.

Arrest: After having responded to a shoplifting situation at Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave., authorities charged William J. McCulloch, 25, of East Boston Avenue, Youngstown, with theft, fleeing and eluding police and receiving stolen property, as well as possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia after $167 worth of groceries was stolen. McCulloch also led officers on a high-speed vehicular pursuit on Mahoning Avenue before being apprehended in a garage on South Anderson Road, at which point two syringes and a spoon with burn marks common in drug use were found, a report stated.

Criminal damaging: A Compass West Drive woman alleged her sister, with whom the accuser was in an argument, kicked and damaged a door window to her apartment.

Damage: A vehicle in the 4800 block of Mahoning Avenue was found with a cracked windshield.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: An Edinburg Drive man said his girlfriend’s son used but failed to return his 2009 Chevrolet.

Jan. 12

Identity theft: A Jamestown Court resident discovered someone without authorization had opened cellphone and phone-line accounts with the victim’s personal information.

Theft: Numerous items were removed from a vehicle at a business in the 5400 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: Police charged Dee M. McAllister of Wood Avenue, Niles, with theft after alleging McAllister, 41, intentionally failed to self-scan three packs of women’s undergarments and other merchandise while in Walmart.

Auto thefts: A 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2018 Kia Sportage were stolen in the 1800 block of Brockton Drive.

Theft: The rear license plate was stolen off a car in the 4500 block of Nantucket Drive.

Jan. 13

Arrest: A traffic stop on Meridian Road resulted in Onix D. Tirado’s arrest. Tirado, 19, of Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court bench warrant.

Assault: An Argonne Avenue woman alleged her former boyfriend had assaulted her.

Overdose: Officers responded to a reported drug overdose in the 40 block of Parkgate Avenue before the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Arrest: Police near Mahoning Avenue pulled over and took into custody Chike Rakilam, 28, of Francisca Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Theft: Silvia R. Perez, 52, of North Meridian Road, Austintown, was charged with stealing about $444 worth of cosmetics, soap, mascara and other items from Walmart.

Theft: Several firearms and a grenade launcher were reportedly taken from a residence in the 4100 block of Woodmere Drive.

Robbery: Two men reportedly committed a robbery in the 5200 block of South Saratoga Avenue, though the report contained no details.

Jan. 14

Drugs: While dealing with a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 200 block of North Meridian Road after hours, officers arrested Emanuel K. Valentin, 21, of Parkview Street, Youngstown, on a felony drug-possession charge. Valentin, who also was wanted on two warrants, including a theft charge from Boardman, had three loose prescription pills in his pocket; also found were two packs of pills on his person that contained 22 prescription tablets, a report indicated.

CANFIELD

Jan. 9

Citations: After responding to a two-vehicle crash near East Main Street, officers issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Desiree Ortiz, 27, of West Boulevard, Boardman, with failing to maintain an assured clear distance. In a related two-car accident, Demarcus Cospy, 23, of Queens Lane, Canfield, was cited on the same charge.

Theft: Police received a report about a stolen package in the 400 block of Hood Street.

Accident: A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole near Lisbon Road, though no charges were filed.

Jan. 12

Citation: William L. Hopkins, 29, of Forest Park Drive, Boardman, was cited on a charge of traveling 45 mph on a portion of Fairground Boulevard with a 25-mph speed limit.