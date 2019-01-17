Phantoms change time for Saturday game


January 17, 2019 at 11:36a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Phantoms announced today that due to the forecast of inclement weather, the game against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday has been changed to 5:05 pm. Covelli Centre doors will open at 4 pm.

All other game themes including: Superhero Night benefitting Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley will take place as planned. Phantoms players will be wearing superhero-themed jerseys.

For questions or tickets, call the Phantoms office at 330-747-7825.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$275000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900