Not-guilty plea

YOUNGSTOWN

The man accused of robbing the Huntington Bank in Austintown last month pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday.

Jonathan A. Spikes, 40, of Benita Avenue, Youngstown, appeared for arraignment Wednesday morning, according to court records.

He remains in the Mahoning County jail. His jury trial is set for March 18 in Cleveland’s federal courthouse.

Spikes reportedly slipped the Huntington teller a note that read, “This is a robbery. I have a gun.” The teller emptied the till and Spikes fled on foot, according to police.

Investigators said Spikes has confessed to the robbery.

Man killed in crash

UNITY

The Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 48-year-old Washingtonville man killed in a one-vehicle accident about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 14 was not wearing a seat belt.

A news release from the post said Eric Evans was driving on state Route 14 just east of Waterford Road when his SUV went off the right side of the road and ran into a tree. The release said alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash, but the events leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Teen released

YOUNGSTOWN

A Potomac Avenue teen was released on his own recognizance Wednesday after he was arraigned in municipal court for reportedly having a knife blade Tuesday at Mahoning County High School.

Germaine Flakes Jr., 18, spent Tuesday evening in jail on a charge of illegal conveyance of a weapon into a school zone, a felony. He was arrested just before 8 a.m. Tuesday after a Mahoning County deputy working security at the 940 Bryn Mawr Drive school on the East Side found the blade of a knife in Flakes’ backpack while doing a search of bags at the school.

Reports said Flakes told the deputy he forgot he had the blade in his backpack and he used it to cut the braids in his hair. He has no prior criminal record, prosecutors said.

Dealership theft

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said three cars were taken overnight from a West Side auto dealership as well as a handgun inside the business.

Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. to Jordan’s Auto Sales, 3240 Mahoning Ave., after Boardman police informed them that three cars they found at an attempted break-in at a township business were registered to the dealership.

Inside, the office was ransacked and a .40-caliber handgun that belonged to the owner was missing, reports said. Officers watched video that showed two people breaking in through a window and taking keys and license plates while also handing things to people outside.

Injured in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

A 19-year-old St. Louis Avenue man was wounded about 6 p.m. Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in the 800 block of Roxbury Avenue.

The victim told police he was in the South Side driveway when someone in an SUV stopped at the end of the driveway and fired several shots.

One of the bullets went through the windshield and struck the victim, reports said.

He is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

More Digest on A8