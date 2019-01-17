No after-school today at city schools elementaries and Rayen EC


January 17, 2019 at 12:16p.m.

Because of the snow forecast for later today, there will be no after-school today at either Youngstown City School District's elementary schools or Rayen Early College Middle School.

