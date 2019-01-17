NATIONAL SUMMARY

Snow showers extend southward across northern New England, western and northern New York state, western Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio today. Snow showers will also riddle northern Michigan. While clouds and showers will dampen southern and coastal Texas, much of the rest of the South and the Atlantic coast will be dry. An area of snow, ice and rain will break out over the central Plains as a new storm takes shape. Snow will fall on parts of the interior West with locally heavy snow likely over some of the ridges. A major storm will slam the Pacific coast with heavy rain and heavy mountain snow. Several feet of snow will fall on the Sierra Nevada high country.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High: Tuesday 72 at Tamiami, FL

National Low: Tuesday -39 at Antero Reservoir, CO